Woman smuggler held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 6

The CIA wing of the city police today nabbed a woman smuggler and recovered 60 gram of heroin from her possession.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Kaur of Deol Colony, Daba Road. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against her.

The CIA chief, Beant Juneja, said secret information was received that the woman and her husband Surjit Lal are into the illegal trade of heroin smuggling.

A CIA team laid a naka at Kartar Chowk, Shimlapuri, and stopped Harpreet Kaur and her husband for checking, but her husband managed to give the police party the slip. During the checking of Harpreet Kaur 60 gram of heroin was recovered.

Inspector Juneja said Harpreet Kaur’s husband is facing five cases of drug smuggling registered against him in Jalandhar, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala and he had recently come out on bail from jail and started the trade again.

Juneja said the process to freeze AXIS Bank account of Harpreet Kaur, in which she deposited drug money of Rs 1.30 lakh, had started. The bank account of her husband was also being scanned, he added.