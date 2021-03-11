Woman, son held in banker’s murder case in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 21
In a murder case of a 25-year-old banker Ranjodh Singh in Khanna, the Khanna police yesterday nabbed a 42-year-old woman Pardeep Kaur of Salaudi village and her son Karanpreet Singh (22). One of her sons Jashanpreet Singh (24) is yet to be arrested.
Jashanpreet Singh is serving in the Army.
The woman along with her two sons had brutally thrashed Ranjodh on May 15 and inflicted multiple injuries with a sharp weapon at their house in Salaudi.
The SHO, City-1 police station, Khanna, Inspector Binder Singh, said Ranjodh and Pardeep Kaur had been having illicit relationship for the past few months. Pardeep Kaur’s sons had been objecting to their relationship. On May 15, Ranjodh was called by Pardeep Kaur at her home for a meeting. When he reached there, he was badly beaten up by Pardeep Kaur and her sons. The brutally injured banker was then thrown in the fields of the village.
After the police got to know about the seriously injured youth lying in the fields, he was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Initially a case of murder was registered against unknown persons. Later when probe started and call details of the deceased brought the role of Pardeep Kaur under scanner, the police rounded her up for questioning. She confessed to killing Ranjodh along with her sons.
The SHO said raids are being conducted to nab Jashanpreet Singh.
