Woman, son set to govern adjoining wards in Ahmedgarh MC

A woman and her son are set to serve as councillors for two adjoining wards here after emerging victorious on Friday.

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Sabira Khatun and her eldest son Mohammad Aslam Afridi won from Wards 9 and 10 of Ahmedgarh, respectively.

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Sabira defeated her closest rival by 238, polling 495 votes. Afridi, set to be a second-time councilor, won by margin of 133 votes after securing 498 votes.

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Afridi, who has already made strides in struggle against drugs and violence, has been advised by his mother to focus on girls’ education and awareness on personal hygiene and nutritious diet for children.

“I have told my son that I will work for promotion of education among girls in both the wards. He should work for eradication of social evils, such as drug abuse and illiteracy,” said Sabira.