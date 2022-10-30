Woman steals gold chain from showroom

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 29

A woman posing as a customer stole a gold chain weighing 24 grams from Kalyan Jewellers at Ghumar Mandi here on Friday. The woman’s act was reportedly captured on the CCTV installed in the showroom.

The police Division 8 yesterday registered a case against the unknown woman.

Complainant Balaji, manager at Kalyan Jewellers, told the police that on Friday evening a woman wearing a mask entered the showroom and expressed desire to buy a gold chain.

“When I was showing gold chains to the woman, she stole a gold chain from the box and in its place put a gold chain weighing 6 grams in the box. It was only when we checked our stock, we came to know about the theft and informed the police,” revealed Balaji.

ASI Bhajan Singh said the woman was captured on the CCTV and efforts were on to identify her.