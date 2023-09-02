Woman steals jewellery, caught on CCTV

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

A woman posing as a customer committed a theft at a jewellery shop in the Ram Nagar area here. She was captured in the CCTV camera of the shop. Later, the jeweller handed over the woman to the police.

The incident occurred yesterday when a woman went to Gift Jewellery shop to buy some silver ornaments. As the shopkeeper was showing silver ornaments kept on the table to the woman, she stole a silver anklet and placed it in her bag.

Sources said woman’s suspicious activity was noticed by the shopkeeper’s son who was watching the live CCTV footage while sitting at home. The shopkeeper’s son asked him to check her bag. When she was leaving the shop, shopkeeper stopped her and checked her bag. During checking, anklet was recovered.