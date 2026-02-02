DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Ludhiana / Woman suffers miscarriage after ‘assault’ by spouse, case registered

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:35 AM Feb 02, 2026 IST
A woman reportedly suffered a miscarriage after allegedly being subjected to severe physical violence by her husband. Acting on a complaint of the victim, the Police Division 2 registered a case against her husband,officials said.

They identified the accused as Manik, a resident of Janakpuri.

The complainant, Preeti Kumari, stays in New Kidwai Nagar.

Preeti Kumari, who is currently undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, told the police that she was married to Manik a few years ago.

Se said her husband was short-tempered. She was pregnant at the time of the incident and had been unwell for several days. She was unable to carry out household works due to her deteriorating health.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that her husband brutally assaulted her on January 22, which resulted in serious injuries and led to the miscarriage.

She remained at home in severe pain for some time. When her parents were informed about her condition, they rushed her to the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, investigating officer sub-inspector Veena Rani said based on Preeti Kumari’s complaint, a case was registered against the suspect and further investigation was underway.

