Woman tests +ve for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 19

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Thursday. The person who tested positive was a 31-year-old woman from Sayan Kalan. She tested positive during antenatal care.

The Civil Surgeon, Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,636 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Thursday, 861 samples were sent for testing which include 662 RTPCR, 199 antigen samples and two TrueNat samples.