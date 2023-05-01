Woman, three others land in police net for killing paramour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 30

A woman was among the four persons arrested by the Jamalpur police today on the charge of killing her paramour. The suspects had allegedly committed the crime on the intervening night of April 28-29, and had later burnt the body of the victim in fields.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ramandeep Kaur, alias Ramni, of Sarpanch colony, her husband Sandeep Nagpal, Prince Kumar of Bathinda and Shivam of Moga. Akash of Ferozepur, who is also one of the suspects, is still at large.

Jamalpur SHO Bikramjit Singh said on April 29, a burnt body was recovered from the fields on Bhukhri road. After the deceased was identified as Satwinder Singh, his wife Surjit Kaur told the police that her husband had an affair with Ramandeep Kaur and he had also allegedly given a huge amount of money to the woman. The victim’s wife suspected the role of Ramandeep behind the murder.

She told the police that recently her husband had asked Ramandeep to return his money. She had turned furious and threatened to kill him.

The complainant said Ramandeep, along with her husband and others, had brutally killed Satwinder and later dumped his body in the fields and set it on fire by pouring some inflammable substance.

The suspects had also allegedly kept the Verna car of the victim with them. The car has been seized by the police.