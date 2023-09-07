Woman travel agent booked on fraud charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

The Machhiwara police yesterday registered a case of fraud against a woman travel agent for duping a resident on the pretext of sending him abroad. The woman also issued a fake air ticket of Canada to the complainant.

The suspect has been identified as Satwinder Kaur Aujla, a resident of Machhiwara Sahib.

Complainant Rajpal Singh of Machhiwara told the police that he, along with his relative, went to the house of the travel agent in November 2022. She promised to send him to Canada on work permit visa and demanded Rs 10 lakh for the same.

“I gave her Rs 80,000 in advance along with my passport. On January 28 this year, I again went to her house where she asked me to pay a sum of Rs 40,000 more as my biometric was scheduled on February 6. One of my relatives transferred the amount to her bank account,” the complainant alleged.

On February 6, when he asked for an appointment for biometric, the suspect said it was already taken by the Embassy from the Aadhaar card data. On February 13, the woman gave him an air ticket of Canada. She asked him to board a flight for Vancouver from Delhi airport on March 13 and took an amount of Rs 25,000 from him, the complainant said.

“When I checked my passport, I found no visa stamp on it. I was shocked to know that even the air ticket was also fake. When I contacted the travel agent, she said she will return the entire money. She gave me two cheques, which bounced,” the complainant said. The police have initiated further investigations into the case.

