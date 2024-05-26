Woman turns down friendship proposal, stabbed

Ludhiana, May 25
A woman was attacked outside a gurdwara near the Jagraon bridge by an unknown person. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the unidentified persons.
The complainant, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, told the police that about eight days ago, she had left her home from UP and came to Ludhiana. Since she had no work, she took shelter for a few days at a gurdwara near the Jagraon bridge. On May 23, when she was heading to the gurdwara an unknown man, wearing turban, offered her friendship proposal. When she refused, the accused turned furious and attacked her with a knife.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 newborns die in fire at children's hospital in East Delhi’s Vivek Vihar
Action is being initiated against the owner of the hospital
Health secretary not responding, Delhi health minister orders inquiry into newborn deaths in East Delhi hospital
The Health Minister has ordered a speedy inquiry into the in...
Punjab Police, BSF bust drug smuggling racket; arrest 7 members
Seize 5.47 kg heroin, Rs 1.7 lakh drug money and 40 cartridg...
Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to make landfall by Sunday midnight
The severe cyclone is set to bring extremely heavy rain in t...
Rajkot game zone fire: SIT holds meeting; DNA samples collected for identification of victims
The bodies were charred beyond recognition