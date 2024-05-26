Woman turns down friendship proposal, stabbed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 25

A woman was attacked outside a gurdwara near the Jagraon bridge by an unknown person. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the unidentified persons.

The complainant, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, told the police that about eight days ago, she had left her home from UP and came to Ludhiana. Since she had no work, she took shelter for a few days at a gurdwara near the Jagraon bridge. On May 23, when she was heading to the gurdwara an unknown man, wearing turban, offered her friendship proposal. When she refused, the accused turned furious and attacked her with a knife.

