Woman, youngster die in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 8

Two persons died in road accidents in the district.

In the first incident, an errant driver was identified while in the other, the driver could not be identified as he fled the spot after the mishap.

A woman, identified as Manjit Kaur, a resident of Jagraon, died after she was hit by a rashly driven car at Sidhwan Bet on Tuesday night.

Complainant Gurpreet Kaur said on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary, her mother had come to meet her on Tuesday. She expressed desire to pay obeisance at Nanaksar gurdwara.

“When I along with my two children and my mother were standing on the footpath at the village bus stand to board a bus for the gurdwara, a speeding car (PB05 A A5904) came and hit my mother. She suffered serious injuries in the accident due to which she died on the spot. She was carrying my two-month-old daughter, who had a miraculous escape as she did not suffer any injury in the mishap,” the complainant said.

The driver of the car fled the spot. Later, he was identified and a case was registered against the driver.

Investigating officer ASI Jorawar Singh of the Sidhwan Bet police station said raids were being conducted to nab the erring driver.

In the other incident, 22-year-old Gaganjot Singh, who had met with a road accident on November 4, succumbed to his injuries at the PGI, Chandigarh, yesterday. Complainant Shamsher Singh of Samrala told the police that his nephew was riding a Bullet motorcycle near Katani Kalan where he was hit by a rashly driven scooter. He received serious injuries in the accident due to which he was undergoing treatment at the PGI, Chandigarh, where he breathed his last on Tuesday.

Investigating officer head constable Ram Naresh said after registering a case under relevant sections of the IPC against the unidentified person, a probe was launched to identify the suspect.

Woman had come to meet her daughter

