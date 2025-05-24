DT
PT
Woman's allegations of sexual assault, robbery found false

Woman’s allegations of sexual assault, robbery found false

Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 24, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
The police claimed to have resolved an issue in which a woman of Akalgarh village, near Sudhar, had tried to feign a robbery and sexual assault two days ago, allegedly due to financial constraints.

Though the Sudhar police had initiated a probe into the allegations levelled by the woman and later found her guilty of misleading the police, no legal action was taken against her.

Investigation revealed that the 30-year old woman, a widow, had urged the Sudhar police to register an FIR against unidentified four PSPCL employees, who, according to her, had allegedly entered her house forcibly on Wednesday afternoon when no adult male member was present.

Besides levelling charge of sexual assault, the woman had accused intruders of snatching jewellery and cash worth lakhs by threatening to kill her five-year-old son.

However, the complaint lodged by the woman was found to be false on Friday.

The SSP, Ludhiana (rural), Ankur Gupta, said the woman had tried to misguide the police by lodging a false complaint on Thursday. “As no complaint was received against her, her relatives urged the police to resolve the matter, due to which no FIR was registered against her or the opposite party, based on her statement,” he said.

