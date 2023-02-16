Woman's body found on rly tracks

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 15
The Government Railway Police (GRP) has sought the assistance of residents of the area for the identification of a woman whose body was found lying on the Ludhiana-Dhuri railway track between Kilaraipur and the Gill railway stations today.
Harmesh Pal Sharma, in-charge at the GRP chowki at Ahmedgarh railway station, said the victim (aged around 40-45 years) seemed to have died after a collision with a train. She was wearing a yellow salwar and a green and yellow coloured check shirt at the time of the incident.
The body has been placed at the mortuary in the Ludhiana Civil Hospital for identification and if not identified within a stipulated time period, it would be cremated after preserving evidence.
