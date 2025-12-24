Woman’s body missing from hospital: Rights panel seeks reports from DC, top cop, Principal Secy

The Punjab State and Chandigarh (UT) Human Rights Commission took suo-motu notice of an incident regarding the missing body of a woman from the Orison Super Speciality Hospital here.

The commission comprising Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash and member Jitender Singh Shunty taking suo-motu cognisance of the matter, asked the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Commissioner of Police and the Principal Secretary, Health, Punjab, to submit their reports before the next date of hearing on February 24.

The copy of the order with The Tribune states that as per the news report carried in print media, it is learnt that the incident of the missing body from the private hospital came to light when the family reached the place to collect the body to perform the last rites. The hospital handed them someone else’s body. When deceased’s family members saw the face of the body, they came to know about the matter.

It is further reported that the SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, has taken statements of the woman’s family and has started investigation.

It has been learnt that husband of the deceased has alleged that the hospital authorities had removed and sold organs of the deceased and deprived him and his family members of performing her last rites.

“Let the matter be put up before the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Commissioner of Police and the Principal Secretary, Health, Punjab, to submit their reports before the next date of hearing, “ the order states.

A copy of the order, along with the copy of news reports, be sent to the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, the Commissioner of Police and the Principal Secretary, Health, Punjab, through e-mail and by post for the above said compliance and to the Special DGP, Human Rights, Punjab, Sector 9, Chandigarh, through e-mail, for information.

Notably, the Sarabha Nagar police had already registered a case against the hospital on the charges of theft and criminal breach of trust. No suspect was arrested by the police so far.