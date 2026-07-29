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Home / Ludhiana / Woman’s death: Rights panel asks for report from Ludhiana police

Woman’s death: Rights panel asks for report from Ludhiana police

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Police delaying arrest of suspects, alleges deceased’s father. File
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In the mysterious death of a woman in Ludhiana, the Punjab State Human Rights Commission has asked the police to submit a report.

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A case of dowry death was already registered by the Ludhiana police on the complaint of deceased’s father Mohan Lal against her husband and members of in-laws family. The victim’s father, who reached the office of the Commissioner of Police on Tuesday, alleged that they had filed a petition with the Human Rights Commission also as the police had been adopting a dilly-dallying attitude in arresting the suspects.

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The commission notice stated: “The present complaint, dated April 1, 2026, has been filed by Jitender Kumar of Yamunanagar district, alleging that his sister Nisha, was residing with her husband in Ludhiana. On January 4, she developed serious symptoms after suspected injection of some poisonous substance. She was initially treated at hospitals in Ludhiana and thereafter, referred to different hospitals and finally admitted to the PGI, Chandigarh. His sister expired on January 12 at the hospital. An autopsy was also conducted at the PGI.”

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The notice further states: “The complainant has a suspicion that the deceased was administered some poisonous substance by her husband as he had been continuously harassing the victim for dowry and had subjected her to cruelty even prior to the present incident. His sister had in the past told him and his family members that she was being mentally and physically harassed by her husband and his family members over dowry demands and despite approaching the police authorities, initially no FIR was registered. But later, a case was registered in May on the charge of dowry death against her husband and members of the in-laws’ family.”

The commission mentions in the notice that it appears that there was a clear cut violation of human rights. Accordingly, let the matter be put up before the Commissioner of Police to look into the complaint and he will submit the report one week before the next date of hearing.

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The deceased’s father demanded that the police should arrest the suspects soon.

Meanwhile, providing information regarding the matter, ASI Baldev Singh said the case file reached them on July 15. The house of the victim’s in-laws was located in Haryana.

He said they went to Haryana on July 18 and tried to arrest the suspects but no one was found at their house. Other officials said the next action in the case would be taken soon and the suspects would be apprehended.

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