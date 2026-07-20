Woman’s gold chain snatched

Incidents of snatching continue to haunt residents as miscreants seem to be on the prowl in Ludhiana. Now, snatchers are even targeting people going on morning walks.

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In the latest case, an unidentified youth targeted a woman walking along a road and snatched the gold chain from her neck before fleeing the scene.

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The police registered a case on the basis of the victim’s complaint.

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While reporting the incident at the Jodhewal Basti police station, the victim, a resident of New Hira Nagar on Kakowal Road, said she was out for her daily morning walk from Kakowal village towards Noorwala village. Around 6:15 am on July 12, when she reached near New Vishal Colony, an unidentified miscreant came from the rear, snatched the gold chain (weighing about 1.5 tola) from her neck and escaped from the scene.

The woman said she later informed the Jodhewal police, which registered a case.

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The police are checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the youth and efforts are on to nab him.