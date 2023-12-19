Woman’s kin attack her in-laws after love marriage

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 18

After a woman decided to pursue love marriage against the wishes of her parents, her kin allegedly assaulted her in-laws at Chaunta village. Manpreet Kaur said her son Hardeep Singh solemnised love marriage with Pawanpreet Kaur from Kaind village. She alleged that on December 15, family members and relatives of Pawanpreet allegedly came and assaulted them. They severely beaten them and also vandalised their residence. Later, they fled the scene.

A case has been registered against the suspects.