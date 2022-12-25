'Women can play active role in crime prevention'

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, December 24

Working women from various organisations, predominantly teachers, vowed to inculcate moral character among their children and wards to play an active role in success of crusade launched against social evils including drug addiction, violence and eve teasing.

An oath was taken in response to an appeal made by Rotarians and police personnel, led by Malerkotla SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu, during the concluding session of seminar on safety of working women held at MGMN Senior Secondary School, Ahmedgarh, on Saturday.

Ajay Jain presided over the event inaugurated by DSP (H) Ram Ji and SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu was the chief guest.

Speakers including Sidhu, Ram Ji, DSP Ahmedgarh Guriqbal Singh, cyber cell in-charge Manjot Singh, Amandeep Singh, assistant governor Dr Ravinder Sharma and Avtar Krishan Sharma showed their concern about increasing incidences of crime against women and children during past decades.

In her keynote address, Avneet Kaur Sidhu argued that the increasing pace of crime could not be checked without coordinated efforts of various sections of society including women and elderly persons. “Women in general and female teachers in particular can play an active role in crime prevention by inculcating good habits among their wards and students,” said Sidhu giving tips on safety of working women.