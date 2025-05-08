DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Women can work wonders in local governance: Nagar Panchayat chief

Women can work wonders in local governance: Nagar Panchayat chief

Sonia Goyal claimed to have roped in her women followers and colleagues to accomplish the desired targets of providing ideal civic amenities in the town and improving the lifestyle of residents
article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Malaudh, Updated At : 05:34 AM May 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Malaudh Nagar Panchayat president Sonia Goyal interacts with some women. Photo: Mahesh Sharma
Advertisement

Committed to transforming her late husband’s unfulfilled dream into a reality, Malaudh Nagar Panchayat president Sonia Goyal claimed to have roped in her women followers and colleagues to accomplish the desired targets of providing ideal civic amenities in the town and improving the lifestyle of residents.

Economic empowerment through self-help groups, promoting formal and informal education, concern for healthcare of children, environmental conservation and inculcating moral values among youngsters, were cited among the avenues where women could yield better results than their male counterparts.

“When policy makers have allowed and promoted political participation and representation of women in governance, why should rural women not be practically involved in decision-making?” asked Goyal, maintaining that rural women had proven their worth in reducing poverty, strengthening food security and contributing to climate resilience.

Advertisement

Acknowledging the gradual development made in various fields by her successors in the Nagar Panchayat, Goyal said that many residents were still concerned about the optimum use of the facilities being provided by government departments, which had resulted in avoidable disappointment.

“Though my late husband served as a councillor for two terms and I for one, we could not rope in residents of all wards for conservative and judicious exploitation of the resources, being provided by the successive governments, irrespective of the party in regime,” said Goyal, paying gratitude to the Almighty for her present authorisation to work for the betterment of all wards.

Advertisement

Goyal said rural women, if allowed to work freely, could work wonders by playing an active role in checking crime, drug abuse, violence, enhancing their family incomes and brightening the future of the town’s youth.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper