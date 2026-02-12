Women dairy farmers attend milk processing workshop at PAMETI

A training programme on “Value Addition in Milk” was organised at the Punjab Agricultural Management & Extension Training Institute (PAMETI) under the Business BIBA'z initiative of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. The programme was exclusively designed for women participants seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills in processing and marketing of milk and milk products, with a focus on skill-based training in agriculture and allied sectors to support women-led enterprises. A total of 17 women involved in dairy farming across different parts of the state participated in the programme.

PAMETI Deputy Director Bharti Madan explained the objectives of the training and encouraged the participants to actively engage in the sessions and raise queries. The introductory session was conducted by Dr Inderpreet Kaur, Head of Department of Dairy Economics and Business Management, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), who advised the participants not to venture into value addition without assessing the feasibility of milk-processing based on their daily milk production and market opportunities available to them. She guided the trainees on suitable business models suited for different milk yield.

During the programme, scientists from the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, GADVASU, conducted practical demonstrations on the preparation of dairy products such as ghee, paneer, barfi and mozzarella cheese, providing hands-on experience to the trainees. Emphasis was laid on milk quality testing and standardisation prior to product preparation. Participants were educated on clean milk production practices, required machinery and equipment for micro-enterprises, as well as packaging, storage and shelf-life enhancement of milk products.

Deputy Director, Department of Dairy Development, Punjab, Surinder Singh, discussed various training programmes and financial assistance schemes offered by the state and central governments for dairy farming and milk processing enterprises, particularly for those owned and led by women. To conclude the pprogramme, PAMETI Director Dr KB Singh highlighted the role of such training initiatives in strengthening the dairy sector and promoting women entrepreneurship.