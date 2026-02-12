DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Women dairy farmers attend milk processing workshop at PAMETI

Women dairy farmers attend milk processing workshop at PAMETI

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
FILE photo
Advertisement

A training programme on “Value Addition in Milk” was organised at the Punjab Agricultural Management & Extension Training Institute (PAMETI) under the Business BIBA'z initiative of the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. The programme was exclusively designed for women participants seeking to enhance their knowledge and skills in processing and marketing of milk and milk products, with a focus on skill-based training in agriculture and allied sectors to support women-led enterprises. A total of 17 women involved in dairy farming across different parts of the state participated in the programme.

Advertisement

PAMETI Deputy Director Bharti Madan explained the objectives of the training and encouraged the participants to actively engage in the sessions and raise queries. The introductory session was conducted by Dr Inderpreet Kaur, Head of Department of Dairy Economics and Business Management, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), who advised the participants not to venture into value addition without assessing the feasibility of milk-processing based on their daily milk production and market opportunities available to them. She guided the trainees on suitable business models suited for different milk yield.

Advertisement

During the programme, scientists from the College of Dairy and Food Science Technology, GADVASU, conducted practical demonstrations on the preparation of dairy products such as ghee, paneer, barfi and mozzarella cheese, providing hands-on experience to the trainees. Emphasis was laid on milk quality testing and standardisation prior to product preparation. Participants were educated on clean milk production practices, required machinery and equipment for micro-enterprises, as well as packaging, storage and shelf-life enhancement of milk products.

Advertisement

Deputy Director, Department of Dairy Development, Punjab, Surinder Singh, discussed various training programmes and financial assistance schemes offered by the state and central governments for dairy farming and milk processing enterprises, particularly for those owned and led by women. To conclude the pprogramme, PAMETI Director Dr KB Singh highlighted the role of such training initiatives in strengthening the dairy sector and promoting women entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts