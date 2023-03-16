Women demand ‘pink vending zones’ in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 15

With raising their demand of ‘Pink Vending Zones’ (where only women can set up stalls/shops), the women members of the Ludhiana Rehri Phari Federation on Tuesday gathered at MC’’s Zone D office to observe International Women’’s Day. A delegation of the union submitted a memorandum of their demands to the MC Commissioner.

The women members demanded that the civic body must ensure the provision of vending zones for the street vendors as per the rules. They said separate vending zones must be set up for the women street vendors and all required facilities like safe drinking water, streetlights, toilets, cleanliness, security, etc. must be ensured in such zones.

They demanded that the women vendors should not be harassed and their rights must be protected. The identified women vendors should also be provided with required services so that they can avail the benefit of all welfare schemes being offered by the Central Government, they said.