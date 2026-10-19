Women empowerment indicators improve in Ludhiana: Survey

Women in Ludhiana district have made significant gains in financial inclusion and digital access, according to the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6), with more women now operating their own bank accounts and mobile phones compared to the previous NFHS-5 survey.

The survey data reveals that 85.2 per cent of women aged 15-49 years currently have a bank or savings account that they themselves use, up from 78.5 per cent in the NFHS-5, marking a substantial increase of 6.7 percentage points. The proportion of women owning and using a mobile phone has increased from 71 per cent to 77 per cent, reflecting growing digital connectivity among women in the district.

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Need to focus on menstrual hygiene awareness, accessibility

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However, one indicator registered a decline. The percentage of young women aged 15-49 years using hygienic methods of protection during menstruation fell from 95.7 per cent in the NFHS-5 to 85.3 per cent in the NFHS-6, a drop of 10.4 percentage points, indicating

the need to focus on menstrual hygiene awareness and accessibility.

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Meanwhile, the survey also highlights relatively low levels of tobacco and alcohol consumption among women. Only 0.3 per cent of women aged 15 years and above reported using tobacco, compared with 0.5 per cent in the previous survey. Alcohol consumption among women remained unchanged at 0.3 per cent.

“The increase in women operating their own bank accounts is a strong indicator of greater financial independence and decision-making power. Economic empowerment often translates into better health, education and nutrition outcomes for families,” said Dr Harleen Kaur, a Ludhiana-based public health specialist.

Banking professionals attribute the improvement to financial literacy drives and digital banking initiatives.

“More women are directly accessing banking services than ever before. Government schemes, direct benefit transfers and digital banking platforms have encouraged women to manage their finances independently,” said Rohini Gupta, working in a bank in Ludhiana.

Residents and social workers welcomed the findings on financial inclusion but expressed concern over the decline in menstrual hygiene indicators.

“Women today are more financially aware and digitally connected, but the fall in hygienic menstrual practices is a matter of concern. There is a need to strengthen awareness campaigns, especially among adolescents,” said a local social activist, Ishreet Kaur. Experts believe the NFHS-6 findings present a mixed picture for Ludhiana, while women are becoming more financially empowered and digitally connected, continued efforts are needed to improve reproductive health awareness too.