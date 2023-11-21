Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Women Development Cell of Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, in collaboration with department of economics, celebrated Women Entrepreneurship Day on the college campus today. A teacher said this day is observed on November 19 every year with the aim of increasing the visibility of women by focusing on the obstacles and difficulties that woman entrepreneurs may encounter in today’s ecosystem. Students were made about financial schemes which are available for starting small enterprises. The activity was conducted under the guidance of Seema Dua, Dr Shikha Bajaj and Neha Dawar.

Alumni Meet at Engineering College

Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Gill Park, Ludhiana, organised the Annual Alumni Meet in the college campus. The event started with prayers in the College Gurudwara Sahib. An official said the special appearance in this meet was of 1973 passout batch who completed 50 years of their graduation and that of 1998 batch as silver jubilee batch. The college honoured these batches with souvenirs. More than 150 alumni across all batches came to attend the meet. Olympian and Arjuna Awardee Gurbir Singh Sandhu, president, GENCO Alumni Association (GAA), welcomed all the guests. During AGM new constitution of GAA was approved. MS Randhawa and Arvinder Singh were nominated as vice president and general secretary of the association. KD Chaudhary ex-CMD of PSPCL inagurated a lift and modern shooting range donated to the college by the alumni of 1972 batch.

Parent-teacher meeting

GHG Institute of Law, Sidhwan Khurd, Ludhiana hosted a parent-teacher meeting. Officiating principal Dr Shweta Dhand said it was a day of interaction with the parents and students making them aware of their strengths and shortcomings in the mid semester test. Their genuine problems were tackled and dealt with. Parents were made aware about the performance of their wards in these exams. A feedback form was also filled up by the parents concerning different questions about the institution.

Inter-school cultural fiesta

Ludhiana: Gujranwala Nanak Institute of Management and Technology (GGNIMT), Civil Lines organised its annual Sardar Jit Singh Chawla Memorial, inter-school cultural fiesta, ‘Matrix 2023’. Students from 30 schools participated in 22 events. The events, included solo dance, group dance, quiz, rangoli, mehndi, essay writing, poster-making, cartooning, face-painting, camera-tricks, just two minutes, salad-making, folk song, working model display, what’s my story, funk from junk, fashion show, what’s your story.

Inter-district competitions

The 16th edition of inter-district music, dance and art competitions was organised at Guru Nanak Khalsa College For Women (GNKCW), Model Town, Ludhiana. This event was organised by Satyug Darshan Sangeet Kala Kendra for students of Classes VI to XII. Dimple Madaan, District Education Officer, was the chief guest on the occasion. The competitions included vocal, classical dance, rangoli, poster-making, folk dance and devotional dance. Students from 19 schools of Ludhiana participated in the events.

Farmers honoured

Some local farmers who have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to environmental conservation by refraining from stubble burning were honoured. The ceremony, held in the CT University premises, was a momentous occasion to recognise and celebrate the exemplary efforts of farmers from nearby regions, including Village Swaddi, Village Gurehh, and Sidhwan Khurd, university officials said.