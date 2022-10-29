Women panel chief holds Lok Adalat in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, October 28
Punjab Women’s Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati today participated in the Lok Adalat organised at the Police Lines, here, where she, along with Joint CP Saumya Mishra, mediated in cases of matrimonial disputes.
Gulati said more than two dozen cases were attended to today. While compromise was sought in some of the cases, action was also recommended in others.
“As per available data regarding matrimonial disputes, seven out of ten complaints filed by women against their husbands turn out to be fake. Our team probes every complaint in a serious manner and justice is delivered as per law,” Gulati said.
She added that the Ludhiana police had disposed of more than 4,000 such complaints by taking required action and the credit of that went to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women (CAW), Saumya Mishra and her team.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...