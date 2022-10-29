Women panel chief holds Lok Adalat in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 28

Punjab Women’s Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati today participated in the Lok Adalat organised at the Police Lines, here, where she, along with Joint CP Saumya Mishra, mediated in cases of matrimonial disputes.

Gulati said more than two dozen cases were attended to today. While compromise was sought in some of the cases, action was also recommended in others.

“As per available data regarding matrimonial disputes, seven out of ten complaints filed by women against their husbands turn out to be fake. Our team probes every complaint in a serious manner and justice is delivered as per law,” Gulati said.

She added that the Ludhiana police had disposed of more than 4,000 such complaints by taking required action and the credit of that went to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Against Women (CAW), Saumya Mishra and her team.