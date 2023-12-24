Women prisoners allege torture by jail officials

Ludhiana, December 23
Ludhiana’s women’s jail embroiled in a controversy. Female prisoners who came to the Civil Hospital for medical check-up created a ruckus. They accused jail officials of torturing them and alleged that they also resorted to indecent acts during checking.
The women said the officials even abuse them and strip off their clothes while doing their checking. Allegations were also levelled against a senior female official of the jail.
They alleged that some officials were not extending facilities, which they deserve as per law in the jail.
The inmates demanded that a high-level inquiry should be conducted to verify their allegations. They had even sent applications in this regard to senior officials.
