Women sarpanches urged to launch crusade against drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 31

Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday urged women sarpanches to launch a war against drugs in their villages and clean society from the menace by taking on drug abusers.

Presiding over third seminar on women empowerment being organised by the Rural Development and Panchayats Department at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan, Dhaliwal said that women had a talent of huge multi-tasking capabilities and they could do wonders in eradicating social maladies by leading from the front against drug peddlers in their villages. He said women sarpanches could become a lighthouse for the people with their effective planning and implementation in eliminating social evils as they also perfectly manage their families.

He said in Punjab, nearly 6500 villages’ panchayats were run by women sarpanches and if they all will launch a crusade against drug abuse, the menace will be curbed successfully. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to give more wings to the women as they are pillars of society and when women are empowered, the whole society is empowered.

The minister also pointed out that gone are the days when women needed permission even to step out of the house. In the 21st century, women excel in every sphere and manage their work-life efficiently. He said that no society could progress if its women are not full partners in the development policies and appealed to women sarpanches to not let others perform their duties. Directions had already been issued that under no circumstances, a male proxy of a women sarpanch or panch would interfere in official work.

Minister visits grain markets

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday took stock of paddy procurement operations in Ludhiana and Samrala grain markets. He said it was for first time that paddy arrived in the grain markets was purchased within 12-hours. He said so far in Punjab, 1,12,46,266 MT paddy had arrived in Punjab of which 1,09,61,735 MT of the crop had already been procured by various agencies, which was around 97 per cent without any kind of inconvenience to the farmers. He said the payments worth Rs 18,660 crore werepaid to farmers in Punjab.