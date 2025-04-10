DT
Home / Ludhiana / Women’s basketball tourney begins

Women’s basketball tourney begins

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:03 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Players during a match at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Wednesday. ASHWANI DHIMAN
The ASMITA Khelo India 3x3 basketball Senior Women tournament, being organised at the Guru Nanak Stadium here witnessed an exciting start to the event.

This morning the tournament was inaugurated by Vijay Chopra, a sports philanthropist, in the presence of Teja Singh Dhaliwal, PBA general secretary, and Brij Bhushan Goyal, a district basketball official.

A total of 12 teams turned up from the district to participate on the first day of the two-day league matches. Four pools were made and fourteen matches in total were played in these pools.

Eight teams qualified to play their respective league matches tomorrow as under Guru Nanak Stadium Club and Khalsa School Club qualified in pool A and Ludhiana Club, IPS Hoopsters qualified in pool B, Guru Nanak Club and GADVASU for pool C and Khalsa Club and PAU Hoopsters for Pool D.

The arrangements for the matches were supervised by coaches Jaipal Singh, Saloni, Narinder Pal, Ravinder and Sukhvinder Singh. District sports officer Kuldip Chugh urged students to come to see the thrilling matches of the 3X3 format tomorrow, which are being played in half the court. The Ludhiana women’s team has already made its mark in this format nationally, Goyal said.

