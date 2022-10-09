Women’s clinic inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

A women’s care clinic was inaugurated at the multi-specialty hospital located on the campus of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha (SKSS) Group of Institutes. The clinic has been started in association with the Rotary Club of the city.

The clinic would be run under the guidance of Dr Monika Dhawan, medical superintendent, SKSS Hospital. Its OPD in-charge would be Dr Ravneetpal Kaur, a pathologist at the SKSS Hospital.

During inauguration, Dr Kaur delivered a talk on early detection and prevention of cervix cancer. The special services, which would be offered at the clinic, include early screening and detection of cancer, body check-up of women and HPV vaccination.