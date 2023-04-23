Women’s U-19 Cricket Tournament: Ludhiana trounce Ropar by 279 runs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 22

A century by Panmeet Kaur Bindra (108 runs) and an equally useful contribution of 95 runs by Seema Purohit helped Ludhiana carve out a huge 279-run victory against Ropar in the opening league match of the inter-district U-19 women’s cricket tournament in Ropar on Saturday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Ludhiana went on to post a huge total of 375 runs for the loss of six wickets. Apart from Panmeet and Seema, Divya Rajput also made a significant contribution with an unbeaten 64.

For Ropar, Arshita Joshi and Chehalpreet Kaur grabbed two wickets each, conceding 52 and 76 runs, respectively, while Dilpreet Kaur and Sandy Pamma took one wicket each.

Chasing the mammoth total, Ropar wilted under pressure and their reply ended in 42.3 overs with just 96 runs on the board. Except for Chehalpreet, who scored 33 runs, no player could reach a double figure while batting for her side.

For the winning side, Panmeet Kaur Bindra secured three wickets for seven runs. Chinmey Jain took two wickets for eight runs and Sazaljeet Kaur captured two wickets for 33 runs. Parineeta Saroha, Seema Purohit and Moli Gosal scalped one victim each.

Ludhiana will take on Moga in their second match of the tournament to be played in Moga on April 24.