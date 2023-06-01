Won't allow Union Govt to abolish 'mandikaran' system: Jauramajra

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 31

Terming the state’s agricultural marketing system as the backbone of its economy, Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra alleged that the Union Government was bent upon destroying the same.

The minister said the state government would not allow the BJP-led Union Government to succeed in its sinister designs to shatter the ‘mandikaran’ system that has been safeguarding the interests of farmers, commission agents and residents of suburban and rural localities of Punjab for decades.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of a steel shed at the grain market on Jagera road, the minister said: “Having failed to woo farmers, commission agents and galla mazdoors and appease their corporate masters, the Prime Minister is trying to abolish the mandikaran system that has been keeping them together.”

Jauramajra said the sunjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to strengthening the Punjab Agricultural Marketing System (Board) through innovative methods.

Punjab Mandikaran Board Chairman Harchand Barsat said grants worth Rs 1.55 crore had been released for the manufacture of a steel shed at the grain market on Jagera road and other infrastructure at the grain market of Kup Kalan.

The projects will benefit farmers, commission agents and labourers handling food grains at the grain markets of the subdivision, Barsat added.

Executive engineer Puneet Sharma said the projects would be completed within three months. Amargarh MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and former Municipal Council president Ravinder Puri were also present on the occasion. MLA Gajjanmajra also addressed the audience on the occasion.