'Won't sell produce at Ghaloti mandi'

Our Correspondent

Payal, October 14

Due to poor drainage system, the Ghaloti grain market on the Payal-Ahmedgarh road, remains waterlogged during the rainy season inconveniencing farmers, commission agents and employees of various procurement agencies and the market committee.

Farmers led by Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) office-bearer Saudagar Singh Ghudani have threatened to stop bringing their produce to the grain market if the issue is not resolved without further delay.

Avtar Singh, secretary, market committee, said, “Water accumulates on passages in yards, which are in low lying area. Officials concerned have been advised to drain water from yards through pumps.”

Farmers alleged that passage between yards at the Ghaloti grain markets usually remained waterlogged after downpour and it became difficult for them to bring their produce for sale. Water also collected near sheds, said farmers.

“Contrary to tall claims made by the government led by CM Bhagwant Mann, the authorities in Punjab Mandikaran Board have failed to provide facilities to farmers. Unfortunately, employees, who are supposed to oversee arrangements hesitate to visit yards as they have to wade through stinking water,” said Ghudani regretting that even after a week of mild downpour, the market had turned into a pond. Farmers said they would stop bringing produce to mandi in case no action was taken by the authorities concerned.