Won’t spare wrongdoers even if from AAP: Manwinder Singh Giaspura

Our Correspondent

Doraha, February 3

Addressing a press conference in Doraha today, Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura said development works were being carried out on a war footing in the constituency by the state government.

Giaspura said anyone indulging in any wrongdoing or corruption would face strict action irrespective of political affiliations. The government would ensure legal action even if the culprits belonged to AAP, he added.

The legislator said for promoting tourism in the town, a grant of Rs 6 crore had been released for the renovation of the Doraha fort.

Giaspura said three mohalla clinics had been opened up in Rampur, Rauni and Siarh villages, in which a doctor, a pharmacist and a lab attendant had been made available for the general public. The mortuary at the Payal hospital which was non-operational for years, had been restarted, he added.

The MLA said an International Driving Training Institute was also coming up in Doraha.

He added that a scam of Rs 58.85 lakh has been unearthed in the Doraha Community Centre case and stern action will be taken against all persons involved.

AAP district president Harbhupinder Singh Dhraur, MC president Sudarshan Kumar Sharma and Gurwinder Singh were also present at the press conference.