Woollens distributed among students

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 27

Fifty poor students of the Shanti Tara Collegiate School and College for Women, Akbarpur Chhanna, were provided woollens by activists of the Lions Club, Ludhiana, during a function held on the college campus.

College director Surinder Kaur presided over the function and Ludhiana Lions Club president Arvind Malhotra was the chief guest.

Principal Dr Narinder Kaur said Lions Club had been donating liberally for facilitating education of poor students of the college and other educational institutes from time to time. In his presidential address, Arvind Malhotra called upon social activists of the region to act as a bridge between the club and beneficiaries so that no girl child of the region was deprived of the right to education due to poor economic condition of her parents.