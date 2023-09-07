Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 6

Finally, work has been allotted to construct four bridges over Sidhwan canal on the Laddowal bypass in Ludhiana, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said.

This will help decongest massive traffic congestion in the busy south city area, which is becoming a hotspot for the food, recreation and tourism industry.

Project report Total cost: Rs 19 crore Bridges: Four Location: 300-m away from Raceway and Barewal bridges on Sidhwan Canal Deadline: December 31, 2023

The development assumes significance as the project was awaiting nod for the past some time and the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, had recently impressed upon NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to accord green signal to the project.

Sharing details, Arora, who reviewed the progress of NHAI projects with the Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, and NHAI officials concerned here recently, told The Tribune, here on Wednesday that following the in-principle approval received from the NHAI headquarters in March, the local office has allotted the work to construct four bridges over Sidhwan canal at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore.

He disclosed that nine bids had been received, which were examined and the most eligible one was awarded the project.

He said a feasibility and alignment survey was conducted to prepare the detailed project report on the basis of which tenders were floated to award the work.

According to the award of work, the bridges will be constructed 300 metre away from the F2 Raceway bridge (both on its right and left sides) and 300 metre away from Barewal bridge (both on its right and left sides).

“The bridges will help decongest the south city area, which sees heavy traffic flow,” the Rajya Sabha MP said, adding that the project would also help in improving road safety and convenience of the commuters on the national highways covered under the project.

Arora said the NHAI Chairman had kept his words of giving approval to the construction of four bridges over Sidhwan canal, which he had demanded during his recent meeting with him.

“I had apprised the NHAI Chairman that construction of four bridges across Sidhwan canal towards south city in Ludhiana was yet to see the day of light for which application was pending with the NHAI since long,” Arora said, while thanking Yadav for approving the project.

Arora had informed the NHAI Chairman that traffic situation in Ludhiana, being one of biggest industrial cities in the country with over 5 million population, was getting chaotic due to the pending projects. He had requested him to direct the officials concerned to speed up the pending projects in and around Ludhiana.

While appreciating the work being done, he had drawn the NHAI Chairman’s attention towards the matters, which needed immediate intervention. He had told Yadav that the traffic situation within the MC limits of Ludhiana was in a bad shape on account of ongoing NHAI projects passing through the city causing traffic snarls and was a nightmare for commuters.

“Frequent and long traffic jams are making citizens lose their temper as it takes long time to commute between office and homes,” the MP expressed, while requesting the NHAI Chairman to take stock of the situation and take necessary initiatives for speedy work at the earliest possible to enable easing out of traffic situation.

“All assurances of the NHAI Chairman have come true,” he said, while recounting that the Sherpur Chowk railway over bridge (RoB) had already been opened for traffic in March after its construction was completed and the ongoing work on the elevated road project has been expedited to be completed by this month end.

Arora shared that the NHAI Chairman had also assured him that the construction of four bridges across Sidhwan canal towards south city in Ludhiana would be completed by the end of this year.

“Ludhiana citizens had been demanding the construction of these four bridges over a period of time and had been meeting him with this demand, which has been finally met,” the MP added.