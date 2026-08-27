Work at govt offices in Ludhiana to take a hit as staff to go on statewide ‘mass leave’ today

Work at government offices in the district is set to suffer as employees go on a ‘mass casual leave’ on Thursday to push for release of dearness allowance (DA) arrears and other demands.

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Pensioners will also join the statewide strike on a call given by the Sanjha Mulazim Manch.

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The clerical staff at key government facilities, including the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Municipal Corporation, Tehsil offices, Sub-Divisional Magistrates’ offices, Sewa Kendras, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Punjab Pollution Control Boards (PPCB), PUNBUS, Punjab Roadways, and the departments of water and sanitation and irrigation, will be on leave as part of the strike.

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The protest may also affect outpatient departments (OPDs) at government hospitals. The protesting staffers have appealed to the general public not to visit government offices on Thursday to avoid “unnecessary harassment” as no work would be done.

The employees have also decided not to discharge the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties for the day. Amit Arora, Additional General Secretary, Punjab State Ministerial Services Union, said the organisations taking part in this strike had no issue with the public.

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“A meeting is scheduled with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and if it goes well, the union will take a call accordingly. The work in government offices is going to be affected for sure,” added Arora.

The key demands of the union include the release of DA instalments with arrears, implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and regularisation of contractual workers.

Markets, private establishments, factories and private institutions won’t be affected by the strike and remain open.

Swati Tiwana, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Khanna, said that authorities are trying to work out a way in which the work does not suffer.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) district unit has extended its full support to the strike.

BJP’s district unit president Sunil Moudgil said that employees and pensioners continued to be denied their legitimate dues despite repeatedly raising demands, and had no option but to resort to protests. Moudgil said the state government could no longer “evade its responsibility” by citing excuses or administrative difficulties in the matter of pending DA instalments.

He added that the judiciary had already directed the state government to release the DA.