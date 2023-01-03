Work begins on shifting of high-tension wires

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 2

The work to shift high-tension wires passing over the houses in Punjabi Bagh Colony and Peeru Banda Mohalla in ward numbers 84 and 89 started on Monday. MLA Madan Lal Bagga got the work started in these areas.

Residents have been demanding shifting of the wires to avoid any tragedy. These wires were passing just near or over the buildings. MLA Bagga said the project to shift these wires would cost around Rs 20 lakh.

He further said that 250-300 families would be benefitted once the wires were shifted. A number of mishaps had taken place due to these wires in the past.