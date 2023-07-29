Work for issuing NOCs resumed: GLADA

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 28

Officials of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) claim that the work for issuing new NOCs and clearing the backlog has resumed.

Problems far from over The imbroglio regarding the issue of the NOC is far from over. Applicants are still made to make repeated rounds of the GLADA office, harassed due to procedural hassles and corruption has crossed all limits among the GLADA employees and officials dealing with the work for issuing NOCs. GS Lamba, president, punjab property dealers and colonisers association

GLADA had stopped the work for issuing ‘no-objection certificates’ (NOCs) – a statutory requirement for the registration of sale deeds of plots and properties – over three months ago due to the upgradation of Google Pro Earth software. Now, an alternative software, ArcGIS World History Atlas, is being used for the purpose.

GLADA Chief Administrator Sagar Setia told The Tribune that two new assistant town planners (full-time) had joined duty here and the staff concerned had been directed to clear the pendency at the earliest. They were also told to process new applications being submitted seeking NOCs by plot/property owners and property developers.

GLADA Estate Officer Randeep Singh Heer said that 10 offline applications and 67 online applications of NOC’s were disposed of since July 10. “At present, the number of pending applications is nearly 1,900 and all possible efforts are being made to clear the backlog,” he added.

However, Punjab Property Dealers and Colonisers Association president GS Lamba maintained that the imbroglio regarding the issue of NOC was far from over.

He said that ever since the portfolio of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was taken over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the government seemed to have completely forgotten the plight of the real estate business. In the absence of political intervention (at the minister’s level), the bureaucrats were having their own way, he added.