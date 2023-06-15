Work hard to attain success, students told

Ludhiana, June 14
Dr HK Bal, former Professor-cum-Head of the then Department of Business Management of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), today visited the School of Business Studies (SBS) at the university and interacted with students, faculty and staff.
She motivated the SBS team members to work hard and with consistency, sincerity and commitment to attain success in the present competitive environment.
Dr SK Singla and Dr YP Sachdeva, former Professors-cum-Heads of the department, also shared lighter moments with the students and advised them to achieve success in professional life. They expressed delight over the elevation of the Department of Business Management at the School of Business Studies.
Dr Ramandeep Singh, Director, School of Business Studies, said these types of interactive sessions are fruitful for the students.
