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Home / Ludhiana / Work hit as employees begin two-day strike

Work hit as employees begin two-day strike

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Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Roadways employees hold a protest in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman
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Work at government offices across the state was disrupted on Wednesday as employees began a two-day strike, causing inconvenience to the public.

The strike call for October 21 and 22 was given by the Joint Action Committee representing government employees, teachers and pensioners. The employees have been demanding the release of pending dearness allowance (DA), higher salaries, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and acceptance of other long-pending demands.

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In Ludhiana, employees staged a dharna outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office and raised slogans against the state government. Union leader Sunil Kumar said their demands had remained unresolved and alleged that the government was not even giving them a “patient hearing”.

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Union leaders Sanjiv Bhargav and Amit Arora said work at government offices was severely affected by the strike. Property registrations could not be carried out while routine work at the DC’s office, Municipal Corporation and other government offices was disrupted, causing inconvenience to visitors.

Employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) and Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) also extended support to the strike.

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The employees have organised protests and strikes over their demands in the past as well but the government has not conceded to them.

Teachers join protest

Meanwhile, following a call by the Joint Coordination Committee representing various employee, pensioner and teacher organisations, employees from the Khanna, Samrala, Machhiwara and Doraha blocks went on a collective leave and held a protest rally at Prem Bhandari Park in Khanna. A large number of pensioners from the region also participated.

The protesters later took out a march and raised slogans against the state government, accusing it of pursuing anti-employee policies and adopting an apathetic attitude towards public-sector institutions.

Addressing the gathering, speakers criticised the government’s economic policies and alleged that the administration was citing legal technicalities to delay the release of 18 per cent DA dues. They also accused the government of reneging on its election promise of restoring the old pension scheme.

The protesters demanded regularisation of contractual and outsourced employees by absorbing them into their respective departments and extending to them equal benefits relating to pay commissions and financial security.

They also sought restoration of 37 allowances, including the rural allowance, which they said had earlier been withdrawn. Besides, they demanded that vacant permanent posts in government institutions across the state be filled without delay.

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