Work of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal nearing completion

The work of four bridges over Sidhwan Canal on Laddowal Bypass in Ludhiana is going on in full swing as steel structures of the bridges have been assembled. Residents are eagerly waiting for them to become operational and these will help to decongest massive traffic congestion in the busy South City area, which is becoming a hotspot for city residents for food and recreation.

Advertisement

The four bridges over the canal were slated to become operational by April this year by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) but missed the deadline.

The 17.041-km-long four steel truss bridges are being built at four locations and length of each bridge would be around 34 metres and width 11 metres. The four bridges are being constructed 300 metres away from F2 Raceway bridge (both on right and left sides) and 300 metres away from Barewal bridge (both on right and left sides).

Advertisement

Shruti, a resident of South City, said earlier only people residing here used to come towards this side of the city but with Canal Road turning into a market place and Sunview Market also attracting a lot of crowd, the road had started remaining crowded and congested. “The bridges will definitely ease out the traffic flow and we are looking forward to the opening of the same,” she said.

Advertisement

Ashika, a frequent visitor to the Sunview Market, said traffic turns haywire during evenings and stituation is worrisome on Saturdays and Sundays. “Residents have been demanding the bridges for long and these will help improve the traffic flow in South City, where rapid commercial expansion, including hotels, restaurants and residential complexes, has led to the congestion,” she said.

“The new bridges would save time, fuel and reduce pressure on existing infrastructure and were the need of the hour. Many city residents had approached me to take the initiative to get the project started as it was the need of the hour to provide relief to commuters from traffic congestion. Following which, the matter was taken up with the NHAI,” said AAP MP, Sanjeev Arora.

Many commercial establishments and high-end markets, besides flats and housing enclaves, have come up on both sides of the Sidhwan Canal. As a result, commercial and other activities are increasing at a fast pace in this area, which has resulted in increased traffic. It is expected that the four bridges will bring a drastic change in vehicular traffic and the flow will be eased.