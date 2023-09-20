Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway begins in district

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 19

Finally, work to construct the much-awaited Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway has begun in Ludhiana district, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

While the physical possession of around 72 per cent of the land required to build 38.22-km stretch of one of the 6 greenfield expressways identified under the Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I and included in the list of 22 greenfield corridors in the Budget announcements for this fiscal, falling across 24 villages in Ludhiana district, has already been taken, the rest 28 per cent land is yet to be acquired, officials have said.

The 361.656-km proposed length of the 650-km-long expressway falls in Punjab.

The development assumes significance as the work to build the expressway was awarded in April last. Due to the non-availability of the land falling under the project, the construction work could begin on the ground after almost 18 months.

Sharing details, the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana, Sanjeev Arora, who reviewed the progress of the project here recently, told The Tribune, here today that almost 72 per cent of the total 429.17 hectares area required for the expressway in Ludhiana district had already been acquired and its physical possession had been duly taken to pave way for the construction work.

He disclosed that a sum of Rs 455.22 crore, which accounted for 53.58 per cent of the total awarded amount of Rs 849.62 for the acquisition of 429.17 hectares of land, had been awarded to the owners of the land that had been acquired and taken under possession.

“The already acquired land that has been taken under possession will pave the way for the construction of the 27.22-km expressway stretch,” he said.

Arora was informed that 100 per cent land required for the expressway in the Jagraon sub-division (6.07-km) and the Ludhiana East sub-division (2.15-km) had been acquired and possessed, while 70 per cent land required for 18-km of the total 30-km stretch falling under the Ludhiana West sub-division had also been acquired and possessed.

“The work to complete the ongoing acquisition proceedings for the remaining 11-km stretch in Ludhiana West has also been expedited and will be completed shortly,” he was told.

The NHAI project director informed that the physical progress of the expressway across Punjab had touched the 31 per cent mark so far.

The work to construct the 35.09-km stretch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway package 8 under phase 1 from Ludhiana-Malerkotla (SH-11) near Bhogiwal village to the Ludhiana-Moga road (NH-5) near Mullanpur Dakha had been awarded to a joint venture - OJSC Euro-Asian Construction Corporation Evrascon-MKC Infrastructure Ltd.

Similarly, another connecting 43.04-km stretch of the same expressway package 9 under phase 1 from the Ludhiana-Moga road (NH-5) near Mullanpur Dakha to the Jalandhar-Moga road (NH-703) near Kang Sahibu village has also been awarded to the same company.

According to official information, the NHAI’s estimate for the construction of package 8 was fixed at Rs 1,129.02 crore and the lowest bid was received at Rs 989.66 crore, following which the work was allotted.

Similarly, the NHAI’s estimate for package 9 was fixed at Rs 1,404.13 crore and the work was awarded after the lowest bid was received at Rs 1,234.4 crore.

Besides these two packages, the work on seven other packages on this expressway falling in Punjab had also been awarded to different companies.

The expressway project’s greenfield section comprises of 15 packages, including 12 on the 397-km Delhi-Gurdaspur section and three on the 99-km Nakodar-Amritsar spur.

According to the project report, the Punjab section of the 650-km-long expressway being constructed at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore with completion deadline of October 2023 begins from near Galoli village in Patiala and ends at Gurdaspur bypass. The proposed Amritsar greenfield connectivity starts from Nakodar and ends near the canal on Amritsar-Ajnala road.

The project alignment of the Punjab section passes through Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Gurdaspur districts, while the alignment of greenfield connectivity to Amritsar crosses through Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts.

To reduce distance, travel time

The expressway will reduce the distance between Delhi and Amritsar/Katra by about 40 km and provide travel time from Delhi to Amritsar within 4-4.5-hours and Delhi to Katra within 6-6.5-hours.

Since the four-lane access-controlled road expandable to 8 lanes being developed under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) passes through Punjab, Haryana and Jammu, it will provide the shortest connectivity to industrial and economic hubs of Ludhiana, Mohali, Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Sangrur, Ambala, Kathua and Chandigarh.

After the long-distance vehicular traffic shifting from existing national highways to the new expressway, resulting in lesser congestion leading to higher fuel savings and reduced travel time, the freight movement will also speed up and road safety of the traffic connecting the region will be enhanced with minimum distractions and conflict zones.

It will also provide shortest connectivity to important Sikh shrines at Sultanpur Lodhi, Goindwal Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran and the recently developed Dera Baba Nanak-Kartarpur Sahib international corridor in Punjab.