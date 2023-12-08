Work on LIT's Atal Apartments begins

Ludhiana, December 7
Construction work for the much-awaited Atal Apartments project by Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) began at the ground level recently.
A total of 576 flats, comprising 336 High-Income Group (HIG) flats and 240 Middle-Income Group (MIG) flats, are to be constructed on 8.80 acres of land at Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, Ludhiana.
An LIT official confirmed that groundwork for the apartments had already commenced. The Trust is planning to have the project’s foundation stone laid by the Chief Minister in the coming days.
The estimated cost of the project is Rs 300 crore. In April, allotment letters were handed to 487 applicants for the flats under the Atal Apartment Scheme of the LIT.
The draw for the 576 flats was conducted in June.
