Work on rehabilitating storm water drains may start soon

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, February 15

The work on two projects for the rehabilitation of existing stormwater drains (part of the MC’s sewerage system) in the ABD area and the existing trunk sewerage system at Panj Peer Road and PAU Road is expected to start soon. Around Rs 154 crore would be spent on the two projects for which tenders have been floated by the civic body.

An MC official said the trenchless rehabilitation using the standalone structural lining method would strengthen the existing stormwater drains and sewerage system in respective areas under these projects. The existing stormwater drainage system or trunk sewerage system in these areas was 35-40 years old and these were required to be upgraded. Once the tendering process was completed, the work on these projects was expected to start soon, said the official.

The portions of the existing stormwater drains (old sewer lines made of bricks) have collapsed a number of times, resulting in big road cave-ins at the Shastri Nagar railway crossing road, Dhami Hospital Road, near Saggu Chowk, and other locations in the past. Now, these drains/sewer lines are to be rehabilitated in the areas which were selected for area-based development (ABD) under the Smart City Mission as per information. The estimated cost of the trenchless rehabilitation of existing trunk storm water drains by the standalone structural lining method with a defect liability period of 10 years for the ABD area is Rs 82.22 crore.

Besides, the estimated project cost of the trenchless rehabilitation of the existing trunk sewerage system at Panj Peer Road and PAU Road by the standalone structural lining method with a defect liability period of 10 years is Rs 72.19 crore. Notably, the sewerage system also passes beneath an area in the PAU.

The sewer generally starts overflowing on Panj Peer Road whenever it rains. However, it is not clear whether the people will get any relief from overflowing sewers or not with the launching of the project. An official said, “This project aims at strengthening the existing trunk sewerage system.”

Collapsed several times in past

Portions of the existing storm water drains (old sewer lines made of bricks) have collapsed a number of times, resulting in big road cave-ins at the Shastri Nagar railway crossing road, Dhami Hospital Road, near Saggu Chowk, and other locations in the past. Now, these drains/sewer lines are to be rehabilitated in the areas which were selected for area-based development (ABD) under the Smart City Mission.