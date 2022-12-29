Work on ROB at rly crossing near grain market to start soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 28

To streamline the movement of traffic by eliminating railway crossings in different parts of the city, Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner (interim) Aaditya Dachalwal conducted a meeting with railway officials on Wednesday.

During the meeting held between officials of the MC and the Railways Department at the MC’s Zone D office here, discussions were held regarding possibilities to replace the railway crossings in Giaspura, Sunet, near the Gill Road grain market, etc, with railway overbridges (ROB). The officials also deliberated upon the possibility of constructing an ROB at the railway crossing on a road connecting Gill Road and Dugri, Phase I.

Railway officials, including Additional Divisional Engineer Kapil Vats, executive engineer Ratan Singh and senior section engineer (works) Subhash Chandra participated in the meeting.

The Railway Department officials said the project to construct the ROB at the railway crossing near Gill road Dana Mandi (grain market) had already been finalised and the work is expected to begin in the coming few months. Further, it was decided to conduct joint field inspections to look into the possibilities of constructing railway over bridges (ROB) to replace the railway crossings in Giaspura and Sunet among other areas.

Taking strict note of dumping construction waste/rubble on roadsides by contractors undertaking development works in the city, The MC Commissioner (interim) directed the civic body officials to get the construction waste removed from the roadsides. The civic body has also taken up the the matter with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for removal of construction waste dumped on Ferozepur road, besides other sites.