Work resumes at Bagga Kalan biogas plant

The construction work at the Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plant at Bagga Kalan village resumed today. Accompanied by area residents, MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Market Committee Chairman Gurjit Singh Gill, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain and Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma visited the CBG unit.

Advertisement

It is pertinent to mention that on January 12, the Expert Committee set up by the state government regarding the setting up of this unit had submitted its final report. And the company responsible for development had agreed to make amendments as per the recommendations of the expert committee, which includes Talmel Committee member Dr Balwinder Singh Aulakh. Dr Aulakh, in the presence of company officials as well as all committee members, had given a detailed presentation over the entire issue and even proposed technological amendments regarding technology that would remove residues from insecticides and pesticides from the biomass.The company representatives agreed to implement all the amendments and even shared that their company planned to become carbon neutral by 2031.

Advertisement

They even assured that there will be zero pollution when the plant starts operations. The DC assured no violations would be tolerated. He added these plants used paddy straw and thus provide a much-needed solution to stubble burning. “Chemicals produced during the biogas generation are not carcinogenic and do not contaminate the environment soil and water,” he added.

Advertisement

Administration officials said that the CBG plant would provide significant economic opportunities and create local employment in the village. A PPCB team will monitor the operations.They urged the residents not to believe any rumours and invited them for talks on technical grounds.