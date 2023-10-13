Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 12

Soon, the work on a 24x7 canal-based surface drinking water supply project will take off, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has confirmed.

Of the total four bids that had been received for the World Bank (WB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) under Rs 3,394.45-crore project, two had been found technically qualified, officials have said.

The Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC) would soon award the work following the formal nod from the WB.

The development assumes significance as the work on the ambitious project had not been started even almost three years after its inception during the previous Capt Amarinder Singh regime.

MP Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday that the state government has taken up the mega project on a topmost priority and all-out efforts are being made to kick-start the ground work at the earliest.

Arora, who reviewed the progress of the scheme, was briefed by the MC Commissioner, Sandeep Rishi, that the tender for the execution of the project was called by the PMIDC, as per the detailed project report (DPR) formally approved by the WB, following which four bids had been received.

He apprised that the bids had also been opened and two bids had been found technically qualified on the basis of the technical evaluation report, following which the financial bids had also been opened.

“Financial bids are under process at the level of the PMIDC, which would allot the work shortly,” Arora was told.

He divulged that the scheme will be executed in two phases. While Phase I will include raw water system, water treatment plant (WTP), treated water pumping, transmission mains from WTP to OHSRs, the Phase II will involve distribution system and house service connections with metering.

“As of now, the Phase I works will be executed with the WB support while Phase II scheme will be taken up subsequently under other schemes,” he revealed, while adding that 53.02 acres of land located just adjacent to the proposed raw water source in Bilga village had already been purchased for setting up the WTP.

The WB and the AIIB had in March last approved their respective 35 per cent financial aid share of $105-million dollar each for Punjab Municipal Services Improvement Project (PMSIP) to strengthen the urban services in Ludhiana and Amritsar, the two largest cities in Punjab. The remaining 30 per cent share, which amounts to $90-million, will be borne by the state government.

The salient features of Phase I works include design of per capita water supply at 150 litres per capita daily (LPCD), raw water source from a distributary from Sidhwan canal, construction of 580-MLD capacity WTP at Bilga village, laying of 173-km-long transmission mainline of 150 mm to 2,000 mm and 55 new OHSRs.

The resolution for volumetric water tariff had been approved by the MC general House on November 10, 2020, while the state government on August 24, 2022, had notified the setting up of the 7-member WSS utility, headed by the Local Government Secretary as its chairman and PMIDC CEO and MC Commissioner as the directors.

The overall scheme cost of Rs 3,394.45-crore, Phase I works will cost Rs 1,252.51-crore, including land cost, while the Phase II projects will be undertaken at the cost of 2,141.94 crore, including Rs 700 crore for 10 years of operation and maintenance.

Much-needed project

“It is the much-needed project for Ludhiana, where the groundwater table is depleting by 0.5 to 1 meter every year. By getting the quality potable water round-the-clock, the local residents would also get respite from the heavy metals and radioactive elements present in the groundwater. This would also improve the health conditions of the city population,” said Sanjeev Arora. MP, Rajya Sabha.