Work to clean Sidhwan Canal launched

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

The Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, in coordination with the Irrigation Department launched the work to clean the Sidhwan Canal. Local Bodies Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar kick-started the work to clean the canal from Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar canal bridge here on Wednesday.

Dr Nijjar also inaugurated the project to install chain-linked iron fencing (2 meter height) along the 13-km long stretch of the canal within the city limits. Aiming to stop residents from dumping waste into the canal, the project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 6.64 crore. The work to install the fencing will be completed in the next six months. The minister was accompanied by MC Commissioner (officiating) Aaditya Dachalwal and AAP MLAs.

Civic body officials said the canal falls under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation Department. Amid rising concern over garbage and filth dumped in the water body, which passes through the city, the MC has stepped up to clean the canal in coordination with the department. Temporary ramps have been set up at various points of the canal and the water body is being cleaned with the help of JCB machines and tippers.

They said the Irrigation Department had prepared a schedule to stop the flow of water in the canal for 21 days. The process to clean the stretch of the canal from the Lohara bridge to the Barewal canal bridge will be taken up during the period. If required, the department will also be asked to stop the flow of water into the canal for a few more days.

Cabinet Minister Nijjar said initiatives taken by the civic body to clean the canal and install iron fencing around the same were appreciable but the public should also support the authorities in keeping the canal clean and stop dumping waste into water bodies.

A garbage dump of the MC is also located near the bank of Sidhwan Canal on Gill Road. Environmental activists recently highlighted that waste from the dump also falls in the canal. On being asked, Dr Nijjar said required steps would be taken for removal of the dump.

Notably, four residents of the city had earlier moved the NGT against the dumping of waste into the Sidhwan Canal. During the hearing in the matter in November 2022, the NGT constituted a Joint committee comprising Irrigation Department, Punjab Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, Ludhiana, and Executive Engineer, Canal Officer (Sidhwan Canal Division) to submit a factual report within two months.

Residents urged to step forward to save environment

Paying obeisance to Guru Granth Sahib at Sukhmani Sahib path organised by the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee to mark the New Year celebrations at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Minister Dr Nijjar appealed the residents to step forward to save the environment and groundwater. He also assured to fulfill demands of employees raised by the chairman of the employees union, Ashwani Sahota, and president Jasdev Sekhon.

The minister also honoured different NGOs/social activists working in association with the civic body. These include Shahi Imaam Punjab Maulana Muhammad Usmaan Rehmani Ludhianvi, Gursahib Singh and Davinder Nagi from Team 1699, Maneet Dewan from City Needs and members of other NGOs, including Lets Clean Ludhiana Foundation, Neki Di Rasoi and Ashke group.

Women empowerment sculptures unveiled

Dr Nijjar also unveiled women empowerment sculptures installed at road islands outside the MC Zone D office. The sculptures have been installed by FICCI FLO group, which has been working in association with the MC. Appreciating the effort by group members, led by head of the national governing body Monika Choudhary and Ludhiana chairperson Neha Gupta, the minister urged NGOs to work in association with the civic body to spread greenery across the city.