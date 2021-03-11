Work to instal rising main pipeline inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

The work for the installation of the rising main, a sewer pipeline, has now started from Haibowal Chowk. The work would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, which is a part of Rs 650 crore Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah Project.

The MLA from Ludhiana North, Madan Lal Bagga, inaugurated the work here on Monday. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu and MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal were present on the occasion.

Bagga said no stone would be left unturned to convert Budha Nullah into ‘Buddha Dariya’.

He said the ‘rising main’ system would be useful for cleaning Buddha Nullah. Under the second phase, the work of laying this pipeline had been started from Haibowal Chowk today, which would be carried out till Kundan Puri, the MLA said.

He further said the objective of this project was to close all outlets from where domestic waste was released into Buddha Nullah.

The MC’s Superintending Engineer, Rajinder Singh, informed that the main objective of the rising mainline was to handle domestic sewage by laying pipelines along Buddha Nullah, which would be pumped from the intermediate pumping station (IPS) to the respective sewerage treatment plants STPs.

He said the work was underway to set up intermediate pumping stations that would pump domestic waste water to respective STP via the rising main pipeline.

Questions raised over repeated inaugurations

Notably, the rising main pipeline work and other works under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah Project have been inaugurated multiple times in different areas of the city during the past more than one year. The BJP leader and former councillor, Inder Aggarwal, said this project was not a new one. He said the work to instal the rising mainline had already started in other parts of the city under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah Project. He alleged that AAP leaders want ‘fake’ publicity by inaugurating works under the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah Project, which was already underway for a long time, instead of introducing any new project for the city.