Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Ludhiana, March 9
The Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, has started the project to recarpet both sides of the Dhandari flyover in Ludhiana.
MC’s Superintending Engineer Parveen Singla said the recarpeting work was started on Thursday. The estimated cost of the project was around Rs 2.32 crore and it would be completed within six months.
Notably, potholes on the Dhandari flyover were posing a grave threat to commuters for a long period. A large number of motorists pass through the flyover daily that links Focal Point and Dhandari Khurd areas with the National Highway-44 (Ludhiana-Delhi road).
Many heavy vehicles pass through the flyover that was crying for attention.
