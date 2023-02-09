Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

The Municipal Corporation (MC) is going to start the works to relay the athletics track and construct the indoor basketball court at Guru Nanak Stadium soon. MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal and MLA Gurpreet Gogi shared the information with representatives of sports associations here on Wednesday.

Gogi said a visit to the site was scheduled with an aim to incorporating suggestions of the sports associations before starting the civil works. The MLA also directed officials to constitute a committee, including MC officials and representatives of the sports associations, to monitor the works.

The MC Commissioner said the MC was upgrading the sports facilities under the Smart City Mission. The project to relay the athletics track was being taken up at a cost of Rs 8.21 crore and the indoor basketball court was being constructed at a cost of Rs 11.25 crore. The civil works would be starting within a week.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Ravinder Singh and general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association Teja Singh Dhaliwal were among those present.

The MLA and Dr Aggarwal said the members of the sports associations were aware of technicalities and requirements of the players. Their suggestions were also incorporated during the planning stage. The visit was scheduled to apprise them about the progress and seek their suggestions, if any. A committee was also being formed by involving sports representatives, to monitor the projects.

Gogi said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government was committed to the overall development of the state and revamping the sports infrastructure for facilitating and motivating players.

